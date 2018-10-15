Nebraska Tax Collections Surpass Expectations In September

Nebraska collected far more tax revenue than expected last month and is running ahead of projections so far in the fiscal year that began July 1.

The Department of Revenue reported Monday that the state netted $510 million in September, nearly 10 percent more than the certified forecast of $464 million.

Net tax receipts are also 5.5 percent higher than expected for the current fiscal year. The state received $1.212 billion so far, compared to $1.149 billion in the certified forecast.

The Department of Revenue Report says net individual and corporate income tax receipts were higher than expected in September, as was net sales-and-use and miscellaneous taxes.

Lawmakers and Gov. Pete Ricketts cut the state budget earlier this year because of a downturn in revenue collections.

