Nebraska Task Force 1 To Participate in Largest Search and Rescue Training

Nebraska Task Force 1 is participating in the largest civilian based search and rescue exercise ever undertaken in the United States.

Eleven urban search and rescue task forces from all over the United States, Canada and Australia along with Butler County Incident Management Team in Ohio, FEMA Incident Support Team and active duty military and national guard drone and helicopter units will participate.

The total engagement is nearly 1,500 personnel converging on Muskatuck Urban Training Center (MUTC), Indiana, for the exercise on June 1-7.

