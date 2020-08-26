Nebraska Task Force 1 Deployed To Texas
(KFOR NEWS August 26, 2020) Nebraska Task Force 1 (NE-TF1), the urban search and rescue team based with Lincoln Fire and Rescue (LFR), has been deployed to College Station, Texas in anticipation of Hurricane Laura. NE-TF1 left Lincoln Tuesday afternoon and was expected to arrive in College Station late Wednesday morning.
The water rescue team includes 25 firefighters from LFR, the Omaha Fire Department, and the Papillion Fire Department.
LFR Battalion Chief of Special Operations Brad Thavenet has also been deployed to the FEMA Urban Search and Rescue Incident Support Team in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
More information on NE-TF1 and Lincoln Fire and Rescue is available at lincoln.ne.gov (keyword: fire) and a nebraskataskforce1.com.
