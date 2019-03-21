Nebraska Strong Website Now Available

Governor Pete Ricketts unveiled a new website Thursday, to help connect more Nebraskans with opportunities to request and provide relief. The website can be viewed at http://www.nebraska.gov/nebraska-strong/.

“Nebraska’s response to the flooding has been incredible as neighbors have been stepping up to help one another,” said Governor Ricketts. “We are working to bring new resources online on a daily basis as we start the long road to recovery. Together, we will rebuild and keep our communities strong and growing.”

On the website, Nebraskans who need relief can log requests for items ranging from housing to tools. Requests will then be reviewed by the Nebraska Preparedness Partnership before being posted. After they are reviewed, they will then be available for fulfillment by members of the public.

Members of the public who want to help provide relief are encouraged to monitor the website for new requests.

The website is just one of numerous resources available for Nebraskans seeking help. Among others, Nebraskans are encouraged to utilize these resources:

NEMA has set up a hotline for general questions from the public. The number is 402-817-1551.

Nebraskans needing property cleanup can contact the Crisis Clean Up Hotline: 833-556-2476.

Farmers in need of hay, feed stuffs, fencing materials, volunteer help, equipment, etc. should call the Nebraska Department of Agriculture at 1-800-831-0550.

Businesses can call the U.S. Chamber’s Disaster Help Desk for Business at 1-888-692-4943.

Nebraskans who want to volunteer should call the Salvation Army’s volunteer hotline at 402-898-6050 to register.

