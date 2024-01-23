Nebraska State Unemployment Rate Stays Unchanged for Dec. 2023

LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 23)–Unemployment numbers for December 2023 in Nebraska shows the state’s non-seasonally adjusted rate was 2.3%, the same as November’s rate but down from the December 2022 rate of 2.7%.

The Nebraska Department of Labor says Lincoln’s unemployment rate was 2.1% last month, up from the 1.9% in November and the same number from December 2022’s rate. Nebraska ranked No. 5 nationally for low unemployment.

The national rate for December 2023 remained the same as November’s reading of 3.7%, up from the 3.5% rate in December of 2022.

Click the link to see the full report.

Nebraska Dec. 2023 Unemployment Report