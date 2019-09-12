Nebraska State Patrol Seizes Over 200lbs. of Marijuana

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) have arrested four people and seized more than 200 pounds of marijuana and other drugs during two traffic stops on Interstate 80.
On September 11, a trooper observed a Hyundai Sonata, driven by Eric Robinson, 19, and passengers, Anthony Davis, 22, and Amere Thomas, 21 traveling east at 98 miles per hour near North Platte. The trooper performed a traffic stop and detected the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.
Troopers searched the vehicle and located 3 pounds of marijuana, 39 THC vape cartridges, 59 grams of THC edibles, 2000 mg of THC syrup, and drug paraphernalia. All were lodged in the Lincoln County Jail.
Later the same day, a trooper observed a Ford Transit, driven by Brent Lorenz, 50, of Fargo, North Dakota, fail to signal a turn at the I-80 exit near Darr. During the traffic stop, a K9 from the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office detected the odor of a controlled substance coming from inside the van.
A search of the van revealed 198 pounds of marijuana, 800 dosage units of THC edibles, 79 THC vape cartridges, 18 ounces of psilocybin mushrooms, 2 vials of anabolic steroids, 1 vial of human growth hormone, and a loaded handgun.
Lorenz was lodged in Dawson County Jail.
