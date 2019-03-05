Nebraska State Patrol Conducts Alcohol Inspections

During the evening hours of Friday, March 1, investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol conducted alcohol inspections in York and Polk Counties.

In total, 32 businesses were inspected. In York County, three businesses sold alcohol to a minor and Polk County, one business sold alcohol to a minor.

The total non-compliance rate was 13 percent.

Businesses that sell alcohol to a minor are referred to the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission. Clerks who sell alcohol to a minor are cited for procuring alcohol for a minor.

READ MORE: Nebraska Panel Eyes Sales Tax Hike To Cut Property Taxes