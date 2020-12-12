Nebraska State Patrol Cautions To Watch Out For Icy Roads
(Lincoln NE 12/12/2020) If you are traveling Saturday be aware that several roads in central and eastern Nebraska are completely covered with snow. Our media partner 10/11 now says the Nebraska State Patrol is cautioning drivers that roads may look just wet, but are actually ice covered. Troopers are reporting black ice in areas that got snow/drizzle overnight. NSP says to take it slow, increase following distance, turn off the cruise control, and put the phone down. The National Weather Service says the Lincoln Airport officially reported 3 and a half inches of snow had fallen overnight. 20 Lincoln city crews continue plowing and applying granular salt pre-wet with brine on arterial streets and bridges. Routes have been covered multiple times during the storm and crews will remain on duty cleaning up remaining trouble spots.