Nebraska State Patrol Arrests Man From Iowa on False Imprisonment
Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) have arrested an Iowa man following a report that a female was being held against her will in a vehicle traveling through Nebraska.
On Monday evening, NSP received information from law enforcement in Waterloo, Iowa, that an adult female was being held against her will by a Waterloo man in a Toyota Corolla. The vehicle was believed to be driving west on I-80 in Nebraska.
Minutes later, troopers located the vehicle near near North Platte, and performed a traffic stop. The female victim was driving the vehicle at the time. The male passenger, Nathaniel Hartness, 23, of Waterloo, Iowa, was arrested for false imprisonment and lodged in Lincoln County Jail.
