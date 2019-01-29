Nebraska State Patrol and AAA Promote Safety When Cold Temperatures Arrive

The Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) and Nebraska Department of Transportation are urging Nebraskans and travelers throughout the state to be prepared for bitterly cold temperatures and frigid wind chills that are expected across much of Nebraska over the next two days. The National Weather Service has issued either a Wind Chill Warning or Advisory for about half of the counties across Nebraska.

“These temperatures and wind chills will be dangerous after just a brief period of exposure,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “It’s important for travelers to be prepared in case they become stranded while on the road. Most importantly: Do not leave your vehicle until help arrives.”

Any motorists who become stranded can call *55 from their cell phone to reach the NSP Highway Helpline. Callers connect directly with an NSP dispatcher who can then send a trooper to the scene to assist the motorist. Motorists are urged to call 911 for any emergency.

Travelers can check the most up-to-date travel conditions available through 511, Nebraska’s Advanced Traveler Information System.

Both the State Patrol and AAA also say having an winter emergency kit may come in handy. Your emergency kit should include items to help prevent frostbite and hypothermia. Items such as heavy gloves or mittens, boots, warm socks, stocking cap or ski mask, warm coat, and heavy blankets or a thermal sleeping bag as well as a flash light and phone charger.

