Nebraska State Fair Will Be Scaled Down To Ag Events For 2020
LINCOLN–(KFOR June 30)–The Nebraska State Fair Board of Directors decided Tuesday morning that a scaled down version of the fair will happen this year in Grand Island, amid concerns of the COVID-19 pandemic.
New State Fair executive director Bill Ogg said the recommendation was to hold activities for 4-H and FFA.
“We felt it was critically important that, as we progress through the phases and hopefully make our way out of this, that we do showcase something that we can all be proud of,” Ogg said.
The other option, Ogg added, was cancelling the fair altogether for the year. For now, 4-H events would be August 28, 29 and 30 and the second weekend would feature events for FFA. On Monday, organizers for the annual Husker Harvest Days in Grand Island announced they were cancelling the 2020 show.