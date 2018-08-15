LINCOLN–(AP)–Nebraska has started a new fiscal year with $20 million more in state tax revenue than expected.

The Department of Revenue reported Wednesday that the state collected $280 million in net revenue in July, which is nearly 8 percent above the state’s certified forecast of $260 million.

The state projections were set by the Nebraska Economic Forecasting Advisory Board in February. A tax revenue shortfall earlier this year forced lawmakers to cut the state budget.

The report says net revenue from sales-and-use taxes and individual income taxes were higher than projected. Net revenue from corporate income and miscellaneous came in below projections.

The post Nebraska Starts Fiscal Year With More Revenue Than Expected appeared first on KFOR FM 103.3 1240 AM.