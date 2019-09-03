Nebraska Slips To A Tie In AP Rankings, Cracks Top 25 In Coaches Poll

LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 3)–After Saturday’s 35-21 victory over South Alabama, it wasn’t enough to keep Nebraska at the same spot or move up in this week’s AP Top 25 College Football poll, released on Tuesday.
The Huskers, who were a 36-and-a-half point favorite over the Jags, are now tied for 25th in the AP rankings, but move into the Coaches ratings this week at No. 25.
1. Clemson (54) 1-0 1,542 1
2. Alabama (8) 1-0 1,493 2
3. Georgia 1-0 1,407 3
4. Oklahoma 1-0 1,337 4
5. Ohio St. 1-0 1,270 5
6. LSU 1-0 1,233 6
7. Michigan 1-0 1,126 7
8. Notre Dame 1-0 1,037 9
9. Texas 1-0 1,032 10
10. Auburn 1-0 958 16
11. Florida 1-0 940 8
12. Texas A&M 1-0 862 12
13. Utah 1-0 826 14
14. Washington 1-0 768 13
15. Penn St. 1-0 688 15
16. Oregon 0-1 568 11
17. Wisconsin 1-0 519 19
18. UCF 1-0 445 17
19. Michigan St. 1-0 409 18
20. Iowa 1-0 351 20
21. Syracuse 1-0 246 22
22. Washington St. 1-0 244 23
23. Stanford 1-0 198 25
24. Boise St. 1-0 179 –
25. Nebraska 1-0 86 24
25. Iowa St. 1-0 86 21
Others receiving votes: Virginia 73, TCU 61, Mississippi St. 50, Cincinnati 48, Army 31, Miami 10, Oklahoma St. 8, Memphis 6, Arizona St. 4, Appalachian St. 4, Minnesota 2, Southern Cal 1, Boston College 1, North Carolina 1.