Nebraska Sends Troopers To The Border

LINCOLN – At the request of President Trump, Governor Ricketts has deployed 48 Nebraska National Guard soldiers to help secure the nation’s border.

“Right now, about 50 of our great troops are helping support our country’s mission of securing the border,” said Governor Ricketts. “Nebraskans want strong borders and support the rule of law. In light of the caravan moving towards our border, it is now more important than ever to reaffirm our country’s commitment to these principles. We will not tolerate illegal immigration. Nebraska supports President Trump’s work to secure the border and we stand ready to send additional troops to aid this mission if called upon.”

Troops have been deployed from Nebraska to support border security since August 2018. Over the years, Nebraska has deployed troops at the request of the federal government to support border security missions.