Nebraska Senator Deb Fischer Visits Offutt Air Force Base
(KFOR News Lincoln NE February 26, 2022) U.S. Senator Deb Fischer, a senior member of the Senate Armed Services Committee and the top Republican on the Subcommittee on Strategic Forces, released the following statement Friday after touring Offutt Air Force Base, meeting with airmen, and receiving several briefings:
“I was honored to visit Offutt Air Force Base and meet with the men and women who serve there. As part of my visit, I received updates on recovery efforts taking place as a result of the 2019 flooding, the construction of the new runway, and the 55th Wing’s critical mission at home and abroad.”
As a senior member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, Senator Fischer has been able to direct federal resources toward the rebuilding and recovery effort at the base. Additionally, securing the commitment from the Air Force to rebuild the runway at Offutt was a priority for Senator Fischer her very first day in office. She was instrumental in ensuring that this critical project moved forward.