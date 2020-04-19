Nebraska sees coronavirus cases rise 6.8%, surpassing 1,300
LINCOLN, Neb. – Nebraska has seen its number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus surpass 1,300, rising 6.8% in a day. The state Department of Health and Human Services reported Sunday that the Nebraska had more confirmed coronavirus cases since Friday morning to bring the total to 1,343. The state’s number of COVID-19-related deaths is currently at 29. The biggest hotspot was Hall County in central Nebraska, home to Grand Island and the fourth most-populous county in the state. The state health department reported that it currently has 468 confirmed cases. The state’s most populous county, Douglas County, currently has 283 cases.
