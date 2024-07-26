Nebraska Secretary of State Says RFK Jr. Has More Than Enough Valid Signatures

LINCOLN–(KFOR July 26)–Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen’s office on Friday announced that they have certified that non-partisan presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. has collected more than enough valid signatures and will appear on the November 5 general election ballot.

That’s barring any legal challenges.

Kennedy’s campaign collected 4,442 valid signatures from registered Nebraska voters and needed to gather at least 2,500.

“The Elections Division and county election officials worked diligently to process and certify this petition,” Evnen said in a release to KFOR News. “Seven petitions have been returned this year for signature verification, and our election officials are working hard to accurately verify thousands of signatures in a timely manner.”

Kennedy made a campaign stop in Lincoln in December 2023, which the Secretary of State’s office authorized his petition effort. Signed petitions were turned into Evnen’s office on June 18.

The Nebraska Democratic Party filed an objection to the Kennedy petition. In documents submitted to the Secretary of State’s office, attorneys represented the Nebraska Democratic Party said Kennedy and his running mate, Nicole Shanahan, should not appear on the nonpartisan ballot because they are affiliated with political parties elsewhere. The Nebraska Secretary of State’s office considered the objection and found that the matters raised did not require that Kennedy be kept off the ballot.