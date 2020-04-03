Nebraska Searching for Election Day Poll Workers
Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen is encouraging registered Nebraska voters to apply for positions as poll workers.
“We are actively recruiting registered voters interested in serving as poll workers,” said Evnen. “Conducting fair and impartial elections that are well organized and professionally managed would be impossible without the thousands of dedicated poll workers who serve on Election Day.”
Poll workers are a paid position. To be a poll worker you must be 16 years old and if 18 years old or older, must be a registered voter in the county.
Service clubs and other volunteer organizations are able to contract with a county election office, to be paid directly for their volunteer’s time, and can use the funds as they wish for their charitable projects. Poll worker pay will not reduce unemployment benefits for those who are unemployed. Virtual training will be available online or on television. Every polling site will receive kits that include:
- At least two N95 masks per poll worker
- 25 pairs of gloves
- 540 ml bottle of hand sanitizer
- A canister of disinfecting wipes
- Individual black pens for each voter to keep
Social distancing standards will apply.
For county election contact information visit https://sos.nebraska.gov/elections/election-officials-contact-information