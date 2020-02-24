      Weather Alert

Nebraska Republican Party Announces 2020 State Convention Location

Feb 24, 2020 @ 4:30pm

LINCOLN-(KFOR Feb. 24)-The Nebraska Republican Party announced Monday that the 2020 Nebraska Republican Party Convention will be held at Younes Conference Center in Kearney, Nebraska.

Executive Director of Nebraska Republican Party said Kearney was chosen for its strong convention amenities and convenient central location.

The convention will be held on June 5-6, 2020 in Buffalo County in central Nebraska.

READ MORE: UNO Selected Lead University Partner By DHS To Oversee Counterterrorism, Terrorism Prevention Research Center

Blaze Events
Megadeth
2 weeks ago
Vampire Weekend
6 months ago
Coheed & Cambria
3 weeks ago
Nickelback
1 month ago
Hella Mega Tour
6 months ago