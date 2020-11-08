Nebraska Reports Record Virus Cases, Hospitalizations
Nebraska continues to report record numbers of new coronavirus cases and people hospitalized with the virus. State health officials said the surge in virus cases over the past month continued Friday with 2,681 new cases and 748 people hospitalized with the virus. Both those numbers were new records, and the state’s rate of new cases was the seventh-highest in the nation. The state’s online virus tracker said there have now been 82,395 cases of the virus in the state. The state said 35 new deaths were reported Saturday to give the state 710 deaths.
