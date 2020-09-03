Nebraska Receiving $62 Million FEMA Grant to Respond to COVID-19 Pandemic
(KFOR NEWS September 3, 2020) The U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) announced Wednesday a grant of more than $62 million was being given to Nebraska for response to the outbreak out of COVID-19.
On April 4, in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, President Trump declared that a major disaster exists in Nebraska, enabling federal funding for emergency protective measures.
Nebraska Republican U.S. Senator, Deb Fischer issued the following statement:
This award provides $62,490,887 in federal funding to the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) for those protective measures. In response to the outbreak of COVID-19, NEMA acquired and staged medical supplies, along with medical equipment for current and future distribution including respirators, N95 masks, medical gloves, surgical masks, medical gowns, face shields, goggles, head covers, disinfectant wipes, and shoe covers; disinfects for the enhanced facilities; provided disease testing and diagnosis associated with the management, control, and reduction of immediate threats to public health and safety.
READ MORE: Man Wounded In Southwest Lincoln Shooting