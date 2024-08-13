Nebraska Receives Votes in Pre-Season AP Top 25 College Football Bowl
LINCOLN–(KFOR Aug. 13)–Nebraska is receiving votes in the pre-season AP Top 25 College Football poll that was released on Monday.
The Huskers are receiving preseason votes since receiving one vote in the 2022 preseason poll, the same season where Nebraska dropped its season opener to Northwestern in Ireland. The Huskers haven’t been ranked in the AP poll since being No. 24 going into a road matchup at Colorado in 2019.
Georgia is No. 1, followed by Ohio State, Oregon, Texas and Alabama to round out the top five.
Here’s how the Top 25 looks:
1. Georgia
2. Ohio State
3. Oregon
4. Texas
5. Alabama
6. Ole Miss
7. Notre Dame
8. Penn State
9. Michigan
10. Florida State
11. Missouri
12. Utah
13. LSU
14. Clemson
15. Tennessee
16. Oklahoma
17. Oklahoma State
18. Kansas State
19. Miami
20. Texas A&M
21. Arizona
22. Kansas
23. USC
24. North Carolina State
25. Iowa
Receiving votes: Louisville 111, Virginia Tech 77, Boise St. 47, SMU 33, Iowa St. 33, Liberty 32, Washington 23, West Virginia 17, Memphis 16, Nebraska 16, Wisconsin 15, UTSA 6, Tulane 5, Appalachian St. 4, Kentucky 3, Auburn 2, Colorado 1.