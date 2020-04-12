Nebraska Prisons Director Says 1 Worker, No Inmates Infected By COVID-19
LINCOLN, Neb. – Nebraska’s corrections department says his agency has taken aggressive, early steps to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus inside the state’s prisons, and so far the efforts appear to be working. Director Scott Frakes says his agency has done an “exceptional job” of keeping inmates and staff members healthy.
His comments come amid growing safety concerns raised by prisoner advocates. Frakes says one staff member had tested positive for the coronavirus as of Friday afternoon, and no other cases have shown up among the department’s 2,100 employees and 5,500 inmates
