Nebraska Preparing To Step Up Vaccination Pace, Plans Registration System
Lincoln, NE (January 7, 2021) The number of doses of Covid 19 vaccines being administered in Nebraska jumped significantly this week as the state continued to inoculate health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities.
The state said nearly 14 thousand vaccinations were administered Tuesday, more than triple the previous daily high. Officials have said they expect the pace of vaccine distribution to speed up over the next two weeks.
The state reported 1,436 new virus cases and 11 deaths Wednesday to give the state 172,469 cases and 1,703 deaths since the pandemic began.
Nebraskans who want to register for a coronavirus vaccination should be able to do so online or by phone in a few weeks. Officials with the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services say they plan to launch their new registration website in about two weeks and a telephone hotline in roughly 10 days.
Angie Ling, the department’s incident commander, says the system will allow people to register for a vaccine even if they aren’t eligible right away. The state is offering vaccinations in phases, with an initial focus on front-line health care workers and people who work at or live in long-term care facilities.