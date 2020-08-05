Nebraska Parole Bill Advances After Explosive Debate
(KFOR NEWS August 5, 2020) (AP) – A bill allowing Nebraska prisoners to qualify for early parole won first-round approval from lawmakers, despite one opponent who read a Dr. Seuss book out loud to try to delay the vote.
The surprise stall tactic by Gretna Sen. Andrew La Grone drew a furious response from the bill’s sponsor, Omaha Sen. Steve Lathrop. La Grone, a Republican, says he won’t support the measure until lawmakers approve a bill to lower property taxes. He launched a filibuster against the bill, at one point reading from the children’s book “Yertle the Turtle and Other Stories” to consume time.
