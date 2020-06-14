Nebraska Outlines Aid Plan for Ranchers, Small Businesses
Nebraska small businesses and livestock producers that took a hit from the coronavirus pandemic will get the chance to apply for financial assistance starting Monday. The state will award grants of at least $12,000 to eligible businesses with five to 49 employees and livestock producers with one to 10 employees.
The programs are a part of the $1.1 billion the state received from the federal government’s coronavirus relief package. Gov. Pete Ricketts says state officials will distribute the money on a first-come, first-served basis. The application window begins Monday and ends on June 26.
