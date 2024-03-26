Nebraska National Guard Troops, State Patrol Will Be Deployed to Texas/Mexico Border in April

LINCOLN–(KFOR Mar. 26)–Governor Jim Pillen on Monday announced he has ordered a second deployment of members of the Nebraska National Guard and Nebraska State Patrol to Texas to help respond to immigration issues along the U.S. border with Mexico.

“Every state is a border state, and what happens along our nation’s southern border affects us right here in Nebraska,” said Gov. Pillen. “We’re seeing record amounts of fentanyl and heroin flood into our communities as Mexican cartels take advantage of the disastrous border policies of the federal government. I am extremely grateful to the soldiers, airmen, and state troopers who volunteered for this important mission. Their skills will help stem the tide of illegal immigration and keep deadly drugs off our streets.”

A news release from the governor’s office says the mission is being organized in response to a request for emergency assistance from the state of Texas. Thirty-five personnel from the Nebraska National Guard (28 Army Guard soldiers and seven Air Guard airmen) have volunteered for the mission. They will conduct operations in the vicinity of Eagle Pass, Texas. The soldiers and airmen are scheduled to deploy in early April for a duration of 90 days.

Ten troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) will deploy to the El Paso area for two weeks in mid-April. All are volunteers. As in past NSP border deployments, the troopers will work alongside the Texas Department of Public Safety. The request was made through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC), which is an agreement among states to send personnel and resources to assist with disasters in other states.