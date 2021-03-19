Nebraska Moving To Covid Vaccine Phase Two
Lincoln, NE (March 19, 2021) Nebraska will move to its next coronavirus vaccination phase on Monday with a focus on residents who are 50 to 64 years old and those with certain health conditions. Gov. Pete Ricketts says the change will apply to the entire state, unlike previous phases where the transition has taken place by public health district.
Under the new phase, 90% of doses are required to go to residents in the 50-to-64 age group or people who qualified under previous phases. The remaining 10% will go to people with health conditions that are chosen by local doctors and public health officials in each region. Health officials have spent the last several weeks vaccinating residents who are at least 65.
The State is making good progress, according to the Governor. He said today that Nebraska ranks 10th in the country for the total percentage of citizens receiving the COVID vaccine. Inside that statistic he said, however, is the fact nearly 72% of people 65 and older have received their shots. That places Nebraska number 5 among all states in getting vulnerable populations vaccinated.
Counting all vaccinations, more than 690,000 Nebraskans have or are still receiving their COVID vaccinations.
Engler Accepted Into National Fire Institute