Nebraska Moves Into Phase 4 In Lifting COVID-19 Restrictions, While Lincoln and Lancaster County Stays In Phase 3
LINCOLN–(Sept. 14)–Governor Pete Ricketts on Monday confirmed the state has moved all public health districts into Phase 4, except for Lancaster County. The next step, he said, would be to remove all health directives in Nebraska, noting that he doesn’t know when that might occur.
Lancaster County has chosen to remain in Phase 3 until Sept. 30, he said. The county has a separate “carve out,” he said, noting that city officials did let him know ahead of time that they would not be moving into Phase 4 with the rest of the state. Ricketts said he disagrees with the decision, but that they’re allowed to do so.
The governor reminded Nebraskans to continue following COVID-19 guidelines, washing hands frequently, wearing face masks, and practicing social distancing, noting that the focus of these precautions is to contain the spread of the virus and to preserve hospital capacity.