Nebraska Men’s Basketball Team to Play Oregon State in Sioux Falls Next Season

LINCOLN–(NU Athletics May 4)–The Nebraska men’s basketball team is returning to the Sanford Pentagon in 2023 for a non-conference matchup against Oregon State on Saturday, Nov. 18. Ticket information and game time will be announced later.

This will be the second time Nebraska has played at the Sanford Pentagon. On Dec. 16, 2018, the Huskers defeated Oklahoma State 79-56 in front of a standing room-only crowd of 3,800.

“Playing at the Sanford Pentagon against Oregon State is a great opportunity for our basketball team,” Nebraska Head Coach Fred Hoiberg said. “We are thankful to Sanford Sports for including the University of Nebraska in this game for a second time. We have a lot of alumni in the Sioux Falls area, so I expect there to be a lot of red and white in the crowd in November which will help make for a phenomenal atmosphere for a college basketball game.”

Nebraska returns four players who started at least 12 games during the 2022-23 season. The Huskers finished on a high note last season, winning six of their final eight regular-season games, including three victories over teams that played in the NCAA Tournament.

Oregon State will play at the Sanford Pentagon for the first time. The Beavers finished the 2022-23 season with an 11-21 record. Head Coach Wayne Tinkle, entering his 10th season at Oregon State, coached one of the youngest teams in the nation last season as more than 50 percent of the team’s points came from freshmen – one of three Power 5 teams to do so.

This will be the 11th all-time meeting between the Huskers and Beavers, as Oregon State leads the all-time series, 6-4. Nebraska won the last meeting between the teams 50-44 on Dec. 12, 2009 at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.

Since opening in 2013, the Sanford Pentagon has hosted more than 80 Division I men’s and women’s college basketball games. Last December, the Pentagon hosted a rematch of the 2021 men’s national championship game between No. 6 Baylor and No. 14 Gonzaga. Two weeks later, defending women’s national champions and No. 1 ranked South Carolina defeated South Dakota State on Heritage Court.