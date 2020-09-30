Nebraska Medicaid Expansion To Begin
Lincoln, NE (September 30, 2020) Nebraska will begin offering expanded Medicaid coverage to people whose incomes are just above the poverty line, starting Thursday.
The concept of “Expanded Medicaid” originated with the Affordable Care Act, which was signed into law nationally in 2014. Medicaid is available to those below the Federal Poverty line. Expanded Medicaid provides low or no cost medical care and nutrition assistance to those whose incomes are up to 138% of poverty.
After political battles in the Legislature, a statewide ballot campaign that led voters to approve it and a nearly two-year rollout, the state will provide coverage to 10,288 residents who have signed up so far.
Governor Pete Ricketts said Wednesday that it’s a number roughly in line with state projections. He added that sign-ups have come in steadily, at a pace around 250 per day, since the first of August. State officials expect the number enrolled will rise to about 90,000 within a few years.
Nebraska was among several states where Lawmakers and Governors declined to expand Medicaid, only to see the issue go to voters.
Additional recent information:
