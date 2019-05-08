Nebraska MBB: Roby Invited to NBA Combine

University of Nebraska forward Isaiah Roby was one of 66 players invited to the 2019 NBA Combine, as the NBA released its list of invitees on Wednesday. Roby becomes the first Husker invited to the NBA Combine since Terran Petteway in 2015.

A 6-foot-8, 228-pound forward from Dixon, Ill., Roby enjoyed a breakout 2018-19 campaign, setting career highs in scoring (11.8 ppg), rebounding (6.9 rpg), assists (1.9 apg) and steals (1.3 spg), while averaging 1.9 blocks per game to help the Huskers to 19 wins and a second straight NIT appearance. He made 35 starts and finished among the Big Ten leaders in blocked shots (third), steals (ninth) and rebounding (14th) and was the only Big Ten player to rank in the top 10 in both blocked shots and steals.

Roby tallied three double-doubles – all in Big Ten action – and had a career high 28 points in Nebraska’s NIT win over Butler. It was one of five 20-point games for the junior forward. His 66 blocked shots in 2018-19 tied for ninth in school history, and he joined Venson Hamilton (1997-98 and 1998-99), as the only Huskers to put together consecutive seasons of at least 50 blocked shots and 50 assists.

Following the combine, Roby will have until Wednesday, May 29th to withdraw from the NBA Draft and preserve his collegiate eligibility.

The 2019 NBA Draft is set for Thursday, June 20th at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.