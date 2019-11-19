Nebraska Manufacturers of the Year Announced

Preferred Popcorn of Chapman and Valmont Industries of Valley have been named Nebraska Manufacturers of the Year. Preferred Popcorn represented for the small-sized manufacturers, while Valmont represented the award for large manufacturers.
The companies were honored at the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce & Industry’s Annual Manufacturing Summit. The award recognizes Nebraska manufacturers that use creative ways to conduct business through the use of products, processes, technologies and strategies.
“Preferred Popcorn and Valmont Industries showcase exactly how the Nebraska values of hard work and ingenuity make our state an accelerator for advanced manufacturing,” said Bryan Slone, president of the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce & Industry. “Our manufacturing edge is one of the leading contributors to state GDP growth.”
Headquartered in Chapman, Preferred Popcorn is a farmer-owned popcorn producer, processor and supplier, with growers now in seven states, 40 employees in Nebraska, and exports to 70 countries. The company, founded in 1998, is widely recognized for its quality products, including several varieties of popcorn for large and small clients, and strong customer service.
Innovating faster than competitors has been a staple of Valmont Industries’ growth and success, since it was founded in 1946 in Valley, according to President & CEO Stephen Kaniewski. It has 10,000 employees, 86 manufacturing locations in 23 countries around the world, serving customers in 100 countries.
