Nebraska Lottery Says One Person Has Won $25K for Life

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) – The Nebraska Lottery says someone who bought a Lucky for Life lottery ticket has won $25,000 a year for life.

The lottery says the ticket was sold at the Peoples Service of Spalding in the Greeley County community of Spalding. It matched the numbers on five white balls in Monday’s drawing but didn’t match the Lucky Ball number. If it had, the ticket would have been worth $1,000 a day for life.

The lottery says it was the winning ticket sold in Nebraska for the prize of $25,000 a year for life. The winner has yet to come forward.