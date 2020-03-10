Nebraska Legislature Takes Steps to Avoid Coronavirus Infections
The Nebraska Legislature is taking some initial steps to avoid the corona virus. Executive Board Chairman Senator Mike Hilgers of Lincoln announced two steps on Tuesday, affecting the legislative chamber itself and some activities.
“Effective immediately all visitors in the visitors chairs will be prohibited from the floor seating for the foreseeable future,” said Hilgers. “Secondly we ask that next week the St. Patrick’s Day event for senators, lobbyists, and staff be cancelled.”
Hilgers added they are working on plans for continuity of operations both in and out of the legislature and will share them with the public.
Half of the legislature is up for re-election this year as well, but they may need to think twice about door to door campaigning after Hilgers’s suggestions.
“Ultimately you have to make your own decision on going door to door, but I will tell you that the best advice we have gotten from the local Health Department is to not do that,” Hilgers explained.
