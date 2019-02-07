NEBRASKA LEGISLATURE: Lawmakers Advance Employment Leave Bill For Workers

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) – Nebraska workers who leave their job to care for a family member with a serious health condition could qualify for unemployment benefits under a bill advanced by lawmakers.

Senators gave the measure first-round approval Thursday with a 29-11 vote.

The proposal by Sen. Sue Crawford, of Bellevue, is aimed at workers who quit their job but are looking for other work that can accommodate their schedule. Workers would first have to make a reasonable effort with their employers to try to keep their jobs.

The Department of Labor says roughly 100 claimants left their jobs in 2018 to care for a family member, and received an average weekly benefit amount of $335. The department predicts it will pay out about $402,000 a year in additional benefits each year.