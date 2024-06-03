Nebraska Leading Opposition Toward New Biden Administration Rule to Increase Costs of Stoves and Ovens

LINCOLN–(KFOR/News Release June 3)–A letter challenging new strict energy-efficiency standards for stoves and ovens is being led by Nebraska Attorney General Mike Hilgers.

There are 22 other states joining Nebraska in opposing the new standards from the Biden Administration, saying they are similar to ones for home refrigerators and freezers.

In an email sent to KFOR News, Hilgers said that a little-used proecdure called the direct final rule, where a federal agency skips the normal process of allowing interested parties to submit comments before a rule is finalized, was proposed for the new rule for stoves and ovens. Hilgers’ letter calls on the Department of Energy to give states and consumers a chance to critique the rule before it goes into effect.

“The Department of Energy should follow the normal procedures and allow consumers to voice their concerns before imposing its stringent new rules on stoves and ovens,” stated Attorney General Hilgers.

Among the states joining Nebraska in the letter are Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, New Hampshire, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and West Virginia.