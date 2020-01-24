Nebraska Lacks Crucial Highway Safety Laws

(KFOR NEWS January 24, 2020) Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety (Advocates) has released the 17th edition of the annual Roadmap of State Highway Safety Laws (Report), finding 395 proven countermeasures which could be saving lives have not been enacted.
The Report, “A 2020 Vision for Safety,” provides a “report card” on 16 traffic safety laws for each state and Washington, D.C. Opportunity exists in every state to enact laws that combat the widely acknowledged public health crisis of motor vehicle crashes.
12 states (AZ, FL, MO, MT, NE, NV, NH, OH, SD, VT, VA and WY) received a Red rating, indicating these states fall dangerously behind in adoption of Advocates’ recommended optimal laws.
NEBRASKA
* 2018 Fatalities: 230
* 10-Year Fatality Total: 2,164
* Annual Economic Cost Due to Motor Vehicle Crashes: $1.295 Billion
HIGHWAY SAFETY LAWS NEEDED
* Primary Enforcement Seat Belt Law (Front & Rear)
* Booster Seat Law
* GDL – Minimum Age 16 for Learner’s Permit
* GDL – Supervised Driving Requirement (Without DE Exemption)
* GDL – Stronger Nighttime Restriction
* GDL – Stronger Passenger Restriction
* GDL – Age 18 for Unrestricted License
* All-Driver Text Messaging Restriction (Without S)
* GDL Cell Phone Restriction (Without S) S=Secondary Enforcement DE=Driver Education GDL = Graduated Driver Licensing
READ MORE: City snow crews out all night