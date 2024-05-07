Nebraska Joins Five Other States Challenging New Title IX Rule

LINCOLN–(KFOR May 7)–A new rule from the U.S Department of Education that interprets Title IX is now being challenged by six states, including Nebraska.

In a news release to KFOR on Tuesday, Nebraska Attorney General Mike Hilgers said the rule that’s being challenged requires schools and universities to allow men onto women’s and girls’ sports teams. It would also allow men into women’s and girls’ locker rooms, restrooms and showering facilities. Hilgers says the new rule also forces teachers, administrators and fellow students to use a person’s preferred pronouns.

Nebraska joins, Arkansas, Iowa, Missouri, North Dakota and South Dakota in the lawsuit that was filed in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri.