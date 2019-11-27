Nebraska-Iowa Game Ball being used to raise awareness for Veteran’s Mental Health

IOWA CITY (KFOR NEWS – Nov. 27, 2019) The game ball for the Nebraska and Iowa game on Friday is being walked from Iowa City to Lincoln to raise awareness for veteran’s mental health issues. The 300 mile journey is being taken by students with each university’s Student Veteran’s Organizations. For the trip, each student is carrying 22 pounds in their rucksack, representing the 22 veterans who die by suicide every day.
The students are expected to arrive in Lincoln around 6:00 PM on the evening before the game, where they will receive an escort down Vine Street by Lincoln Fire and Rescue. Nebraska and Iowa will play for the Heroes Trophy on Friday at 1:00 PM.