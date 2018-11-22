Nebraska-Iowa Charity Receives $5M Grant

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) – A nonprofit group has won a $5 million grant to bolster its fight against homelessness in east-central Nebraska and southwest Iowa.
Heartland Family Service says the grant from the Bezos Day 1 Families Fund grant will let it expand prevention and diversion services; dedicate rapid rehousing resources specifically to families with children; and develop a transition support team.

The grant was one of 24 totaling $97.5 million unveiled Tuesday by the Bezos Day One Fund. Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos announced in September that he’s giving $2 billion to help open preschools in low-income neighborhoods and aid homeless families.

Heartland Family Service was founded in 1875 and serves more than 52,000 individuals annually from more than 15 locations in east-central Nebraska and southwest Iowa. It is based in Omaha.

