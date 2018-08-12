Nebraska Inmate Seeks New Evidence to Clear Name in Killings

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) – A man convicted of a 1988 double slaying in Nebraska is seeking to reopen the case by using new technology to identify fingerprints left at the crime scene, even as a new documentary nearing completion calls into question his guilt.

Jeff Boppre has maintained for three decades that he was framed for the killings of Richard Valdez and his pregnant girlfriend, Sharon Condon, in Scottsbluff. He’s serving two life sentences.

A renewed effort by Boppre’s lawyers – coupled with a documentary reminiscent of the 2015 Netflix series “Making a Murderer” – promise to bring fresh attention to the case.

Lawyers for Boppre and the Nebraska attorney general’s office on Thursday made arguments for and against analyzing fingerprints found at the crime scene using the new technology. A judge will rule later.

