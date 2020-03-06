Nebraska has first Corona Virus Victim
Methodist Hospital in Omaha reports that it has confirmed one case of Covid-19, the Corona Virus. A 36 year old woman reported she had been battling a respiratory infection for 12 days, and yesterday began experiencing pneumonia-like symptoms. Her case was confirmed Friday.
Methodist officials, in a news briefing with Governor Pete Ricketts, reported that the patient is being transported to the bio-containment unit at the University of Nebraska Medical Center.
Stay tuned with KFOR for further details.