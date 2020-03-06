      Weather Alert

Nebraska has first Corona Virus Victim

Mar 6, 2020 @ 3:37pm

Methodist Hospital in Omaha reports that it has confirmed one case of Covid-19, the Corona Virus.  A 36 year old woman reported she had been battling a respiratory infection for 12 days, and yesterday began experiencing pneumonia-like symptoms.  Her case was confirmed Friday.

Methodist officials, in a news briefing with Governor Pete Ricketts, reported that the patient is being transported to the bio-containment unit at the University of Nebraska Medical Center.

 

Stay tuned with KFOR for further details.

