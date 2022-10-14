Nebraska Has 3rd Highest Number Of Truck Accidents

(KFOR NEWS October 14, 2022) Nebraska ranks as the state with the third-highest number of truck crashes.

The research, conducted by personal injury lawyers WeWin , examined the most recent data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to discover which states had the highest percentage of crash fatalities that involved large trucks.

The study revealed that Wyoming is the state with the most truck accidents. In 2020, Wyoming had the highest percentage of vehicle accidents that involved trucks in the country, with 19% of accidents, 100% higher than the national average. When broken down, this is a total of 174 fatal vehicle crashes, with 33 of them involving a truck.

Idaho placed next in the ranking, with the second-highest percentage of all deadly vehicle crashes in the state involving a truck. Of the 300 total fatal vehicle crashes of 2020, 49 of them involved a large truck, equating to 16.3% of all fatal crashes in the Northwestern state.

The analysis revealed that Nebraska has the third-highest number of fatalities in crashes involving large trucks. In 2020, of the total 333 crash fatalities in the Midwestern state, 49 involved trucks, which equates to 15.9% of all fatal crashes.

Iowa ranks fourth for the highest number of vehicle accidents involving trucks, while North Dakota follows in fifth place. The top ten is rounded out by South Dakota ranking sixth, Alaska in seventh, followed by Kansas, Indiana, and Texas in eighth, ninth and tenth, respectively.

In contrast, Washington, D.C. ranked as the district with the lowest amount of truck accidents. The U.S. capitol has the lowest number of total vehicles involved in fatal crashes in the country, with 50 crashes, two of these involving trucks, equating to 4% of all fatal vehicle crashes. Michigan is ranked as the state with the second-lowest number of fatal accidents involving trucks. When broken down, although there was a high total of 1,567 fatal vehicle accidents in Michigan in 2020, 74 of them included large trucks, which is just 4.7% of all vehicle crashes in The Great Lake State.

The study revealed that Vermont placed next in the ranking, with the third-lowest percentage of all deadly vehicle crashes in the state involving a truck. Of the 80 fatal vehicle crashes in 2020, 4 involved a large truck, equating to 5% of all fatal crashes in Vermont.

Hawaii ranks fourth for the fewest vehicle accidents involving trucks, with Delaware following closely behind in fifth place. The top ten is then rounded out by Massachusetts ranking in sixth place, Connecticut in seventh, and followed by New Jersey, Maryland, and Nevada in eighth, ninth and tenth, respectively.