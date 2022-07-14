Nebraska Hall of Fame Commission Schedules Nomination Hearings
Lincoln, NE – (07/14/2022) – The Nebraska Hall of Fame Commission will be holding hearings in each congressional district to hear testimony for the latest nominees for induction. This cycle, the commission will be selecting from a list of eight nominees, including:
- Grover Cleveland Alexander
- Calvin Chapman
- Elzada Urseba Clover
- Howard Hanson
- Ernst H. Herminghaus
- Rev. Hiram Hisanori Kano
- Malcolm Little (aka Malcolm X, El Hajj Malik El Shabazz)
- Emma Louise Pound
The hearing for Congressional District 1 will be held Monday, July 18th, 2022, starting at 6 pm at the Nebraska History Museum located at 131 Centennial Mall North in Lincoln. Nominees for discussion are Alexander, Clover, Hanson, and Pound.
The hearing for Congressional District 2 will be held Wednesday, July 20th, 2022, starting at 6 pm at the Revive Center at 2402 Lizzie Robinson Ave. in Omaha. Nominees for discussion are Chapman and Little (Malcolm X).
The hearing for Congressional District 3 will be held Monday, July 25th, 2022, starting at 6 pm at the Phelps County Historical Society at 2701 Burlington St. in Holdrege. Nominees for discussion are Alexander, Herminghaus, and Kano.
Public hearings have been scheduled to allow the nominators to testify on behalf of their selection. Alexander will be featured in the hearings for district one and three due to having a primary and secondary nomination. The public is invited to comment and provide testimony for the nominees featured.
The Nebraska Hall of Fame was established in 1961 to officially recognize prominent Nebraskans. The Hall of Fame honors people who were born in Nebraska, who gained prominence while living in Nebraska, or whose residence in Nebraska was an important influence on their lives and contributed to their greatness. Busts of Hall of Fame members are displayed in the state capitol and other commission-approved locations. One person is added to the Hall of Fame every five years and the person cannot be considered for the Hall of Fame until at least 35 years after their death. To learn more, visit https://history.nebraska.gov/nebraska-hall-fame.