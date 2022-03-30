      Weather Alert

Nebraska Gov. Ricketts Vetoes Rental Assistance Bill

Mar 30, 2022 @ 3:58am

(KFOR NEWS  March 30, 2022)   (AP) – Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts has vetoed a bill that would force the state to apply for $120 million in federal pandemic rental assistance.

The Republican governor argued that Nebraska is no longer in a declared state of emergency due to the pandemic and said the extra money would amount to a subsidy that would make recipients reliant on the government.

Ricketts also says the state still has nearly $30 million in unused rental assistance money from an earlier round of federal aid.

He says Nebraska only used about 40% of the money from that first round. Supporters have said they’ll attempt to override the governor’s veto, which would require support from 30 state lawmakers.

