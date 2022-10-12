Nebraska Getting $442 Million from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law for Roads, Bridges and More

(KFOR NEWS October 12, 2022) WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) on Tuesday announced it has released $442.01 million to Nebraska in Fiscal Year 2023 apportionments for 12 formula programs to support investment in critical infrastructure, including roads, bridges and tunnels, carbon emission reduction, and safety improvements utilizing funding from the President’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The funds go directly to Nebraska, providing transportation leaders within Nebraska the flexibility to continue the important work of rebuilding roads and bridges and making their transportation system more efficient reflecting their state’s particular needs.

“America’s roads and bridges are the vital arteries of our transportation system, connecting people and goods across the country,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “Because of President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, today we are sending historic levels of funding to every state to help modernize the roads and bridges Americans rely on every day.”

The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law makes the single largest dedicated investment since the construction of the Interstate Highway System in the 1950s and 1960s to help address tens of thousands of bridges in need of repair or replacement. In Fiscal Year 2023, Nebraska will receive a total of $45 million in Bridge Formula funding to address highway bridge needs. The funding is available to improve the condition of about 1,220 bridges in poor condition and to preserve and improve about 6,165 bridges in fair condition in the state, that are at risk of falling into poor condition.

Nationwide, $59.9 billion in Fiscal Year 2023 formula funding was sent to States, representing an increase of $15.4 billion as compared to Fiscal Year 2021, the last fiscal year before the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law began to be implemented. This Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funding is distributed annually by FHWA based on Congressionally mandated formulas.

