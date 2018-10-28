Nebraska Football Team Defeats Bethune-Cookman 45-9

Adrian Martinez passed for 213 yards and two touchdowns and Devine Ozigbo ran for 110 and another score — all in the first half — and Nebraska prepped for next week’s trip to Ohio State with a 45-9 win over Bethune-Cookman on Saturday.

The Cornhuskers (2-6) scheduled the Wildcats (4-5) of the Football Championship Subdivision a month ago as a replacement for the Sept. 1 opener against Akron that was canceled because of severe weather.

Stanley Morgan caught seven passes for 82 yards and two touchdowns and JD Spielman ran back a punt 77 yards for a touchdown and had five receptions for 72 yards.

Nebraska’s offensive starters turned the game over to the backups to start the second half. Most of the regulars on defense played the first two B-C possessions of the third quarter.

The outcome was apparent so early that a member of the Bethune-Cookman coaching staff was seen buying a sandwich from a vendor on a walkway behind the bench when his team was down 28-3 early in the second quarter.

Bethune-Cookman started David Israel at quarterback in place of Akevious Williams, who left last week’s game against North Carolina A&T with a knee injury. Israel was 12 of 27 for 196 yards and two interceptions. Jabari Dunham led the Wildcats’ 10-play, 82-yard touchdown drive that Alfred Adams finished with a 5-yard run as time expired.