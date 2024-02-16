Nebraska DOT Releases Traffic Fatality Report for January

LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 15)–The Nebraska Department of Transportation on Thursday announced there were 18 traffic deaths on Nebraska roadways in January.

These 18 fatalities occurred in 17 fatal crashes. Eight of the fourteen vehicle occupants killed were not using seatbelts, two were using a seatbelt, and four had seatbelt usage marked as unknown. Eleven of the crashes were in rural areas and two fatalities were on Interstate 80, six on other highways and 10 on local roads.

COMPARISON WITH PREVIOUS YEARS

JANUARY FATALITIES FATAL CRASHES % CHANGE v. 2024 (FATALITIES) 2024 18 17 2023 9 9 -50.0 2022 24 21 +33.0 2021 24 17 +33.4 2020 17 17 -6.0 2020-2023 Avg. 19 16 +6.0