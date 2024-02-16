104-1 The Blaze 104-1 The Blaze Logo

Nebraska DOT Releases Traffic Fatality Report for January

February 16, 2024 7:55AM CST
The scene of a crash at NW 56th and West Adams streets from Friday, Sept. 8, 2023 where a stolen truck hit a utility pole. No one was hurt. (File Photo Courtesy of the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office)

LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 15)–The Nebraska Department of Transportation on Thursday announced there were 18 traffic deaths on Nebraska roadways in January.

These 18 fatalities occurred in 17 fatal crashes. Eight of the fourteen vehicle occupants killed were not using seatbelts, two were using a seatbelt, and four had seatbelt usage marked as unknown. Eleven of the crashes were in rural areas and two fatalities were on Interstate 80, six on other highways and 10 on local roads.

COMPARISON WITH PREVIOUS YEARS

JANUARY FATALITIES FATAL CRASHES % CHANGE v. 2024

(FATALITIES)
2024 18 17  
2023 9 9 -50.0
2022 24 21 +33.0
2021 24 17 +33.4
2020 17 17 -6.0
2020-2023 Avg. 19 16 +6.0

 

  • There were 9 fatalities in January of 2023.
  • Only 2 of the 14 vehicle occupants killed during 2024 were using seatbelts.

 

