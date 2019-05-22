Nebraska Disaster Resource Guide Released

(Lincoln, NE May 22, 2019)

Governor Pete Ricketts announced Wednesday the release of a consolidated guide detailing available resources for Nebraskans in need of disaster relief.

“The Nebraska Disaster Resource Guide was developed with both public and private partners to aid Nebraskans personally recovering from disasters as well as those working to assist them,” said Governor Ricketts. “Navigating government agencies and a wide variety of community partners can seem overwhelming. The guide will help Nebraskans get connected to available resources more quickly.”

The guide provides resource summaries, hotlines, and other contact information for more than two dozen community organizations as well as state and federal agencies involved in recovery assistance and is based on the state’s experience following historic flooding in March.

Click here for the full guide.

(Printed booklets may also be requested by sending an email to nema.jic@nebraska.gov or by calling (402) 471-7421.)

Read more about Nebraska flood relief efforts HERE.